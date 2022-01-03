FOOTBALL: Six Mountbellew Moylough Players Face Proposed Suspensions Following Connacht Semi-Final Defeat

Galway Bay FM sport understands that six Mountbellew/Moylough players have been proposed for significant suspensions, following their Connacht Senior semi-final defeat to Padraig Pearses last month.

Referee Jerome Henry has stated in his match report that he was physically assaulted by two players, and verbally abused by four others.

The Galway champions went down to their Roscommon counterparts 1-8 to 1-7 but the conclusion was marred in controversy as Val Daly’s side were infuriated by a number of late calls.

The Mayo official’s report could have a serious impact on Mountbellew/Moylough’s county championship defence in 2022, as a physical assault charge carries a minimum of 48 weeks suspension.

The Connacht Council’s competition controls committee will meet to ratify the suspensions though Mountbellew/Moylough are expected to appeal.