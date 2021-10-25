FOOTBALL: Senior Semi-Final Double Header Set For Pearse Stadium

The two Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship Semi-Finals have been fixed for a double header in Pearse Stadium next Sunday (31st October).

Corofin and Killannin will begin proceedings when they take to the field at 12.30pm.

Then defending champions Maigh Cuilinn will meet Mountbellew/Moylough in the second game at 2.15pm.

The Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Semi-Finals will take place on Saturday.

Oileain Arann are down to face Naomh Anna Leitir Moir at 2pm in Pearse Stadium.

And at 3pm in Tuam Stadium, it’s Dunmore MacHales up against St. Brendan’s.