FOOTBALL: Senior Football Semi-Final Reports

This year’s County Senior Football Final between Corofin and Mountbellew/Moylough has been fixed for Sunday week (November 14th) at 1.30pm in Pearse Stadium.
Dylan Canney’s goal helped Corofin to a 1-19 to 0-10 win over Killannin yesterday; while a Patrick Kelly brace and John Daly were decisive in Mountbellew/Moylough’s 3-12 to 0-16 victory over title holders Maigh Cuilinn.
==
Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship Semi-Finals
==
Corofin 1-19 Killannin 0-10
Tommy Devane reports
Mountbellew/Moylough 3-12 Maigh Cuilinn 0-16
Jonathan Higgins reports
==
Senior Football Relegation Semi-Finals
==
An Spidéal 0-14 Cortoon Shamrocks 1-9 (12)
Gerard Mulreaney reports
Afterwards, Gerard spoke to the winning manager Dónal De Barra.
An Cheathru Rua 1-7 Bearna 0-9
Mike Rafferty reports