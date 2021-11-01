FOOTBALL: Senior Football Semi-Final Reports

This year’s County Senior Football Final between Corofin and Mountbellew/Moylough has been fixed for Sunday week (November 14th) at 1.30pm in Pearse Stadium.

Dylan Canney’s goal helped Corofin to a 1-19 to 0-10 win over Killannin yesterday; while a Patrick Kelly brace and John Daly were decisive in Mountbellew/Moylough’s 3-12 to 0-16 victory over title holders Maigh Cuilinn.

==

Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship Semi-Finals

==

Corofin 1-19 Killannin 0-10

Tommy Devane reports

Mountbellew/Moylough 3-12 Maigh Cuilinn 0-16

Jonathan Higgins reports

==

Senior Football Relegation Semi-Finals

==

An Spidéal 0-14 Cortoon Shamrocks 1-9 (12)

Gerard Mulreaney reports

Afterwards, Gerard spoke to the winning manager Dónal De Barra.

An Cheathru Rua 1-7 Bearna 0-9

Mike Rafferty reports