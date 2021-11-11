FOOTBALL: Senior Final Preview – Mountbellew/Moylough’s Eoin Finnerty and Enda Daly Look Ahead to Corofin

Mountbellew/Moylough are looking to finally bridge the gap to their last senior football championship success in 1986 when they take on Corofin this Sunday.

After finally overcoming the north Galway rivals at the semi-final stage last year, they fell to their fourth final defeat in six seasons against Moycullen.

Current manager Val Daly was captain last time the black and amber got their hands on the Frank Fox Cup and they’ve shown good form again this campaign.

2021 joint captain Eoin Finnerty has been giving his thoughts to Galway Bay FM’s Kevin Dwyer.

Kevin has also been speaking to Mountbellew/Moylough trainer Enda Daly.

Throw-in at Pearse Stadium on Sunday is 1.30pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.