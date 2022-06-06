FOOTBALL: Senior and Intermediate Championship Draws Made For 2022

The draw for 2022 Bon Secours Senior Football Championship has taken place.

Defending champions Mountbellew/Moylough have been paired with Annaghdown, Salthill/Knocknacarra, Bearna, St. James and An Cheathru Rua.

Group 1 contains last year’s runners-up Corofin, Oughterard, Moycullen, An Spideal, Tuam Stars and the 2021 intermediate champions Naomh Anna Leitir Moir.

In Group 3, it’s Killannin, Milltown, St. Michael’s, Claregalway, Caherlistrane and Monivea/Abbey.

In the Peter Curran Electric Intermediate Football Championship, the groups are as follows:]

Group 1 – Cortoon Shamrocks, Glenamaddy, Maigh Cuilinn & Corofin.

Group 2 – St. Brendan’s, Caltra, Oranmore/Maree & Micheal Breathnach

Group 3 – Oileann Árann, Killererin, Kilkerrin/Clonberne & Headford.

Group 4 – Dunmore MacHales, Williamstown, Kilconly & St. Gabriel’s.