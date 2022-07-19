FOOTBALL: Sean Kelly (Galway vs Kerry All-Ireland Final Preview)

Galway’s captain insists they can hold Kerry’s star forwards in this Sunday’s All-Ireland senior football final.

David Clifford is one of the country’s most dangerous attackers but didn’t score from play for UL in the Sigerson Cup Final against a NUIG team that featured Sean Kelly.

The Maigh Cuilinn man has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins.

Galway take on Kerry in the All-Ireland senior football final this Sunday (24th July). Throw-in at Croke Park is 3.30pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.