FOOTBALL: Roscommon 1-20 Galway 1-15 (National League Division 2 Report & Reaction)

The Galway senior footballers suffered their first defeat of 2022 in Dr. Hyde Park on Sunday (27th March) as an experimental side went down to Roscommon.

Johnny Heaney scored Galway’s goal while midfielder Niall Daly contributed five points.

Both sides are promoted and will meet in the Division 2 Final on Sunday, 3rd April.

Galway Bay FM’s Kevin Dwyer reports.

Afterwards, Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins and assembled media got the thoughts of Galway manager Padraic Joyce.

Jonathan and assembled media also spoke to the Roscommon boss Anthony Cunningham.

The Allianz Football League Division 2 Final throws in at Croke Park on Sunday at 1.45pm.