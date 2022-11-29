FOOTBALL: Peter Cooke Chats to Galway Bay FM Ahead of Maigh Cuilinn’s Connacht Senior Club Football Final

Ahead of the AIB Connacht Senior Club Football Final this Sunday (4th December) against Sligo’s Tourlestrane, Maigh Cuillinn’s Peter Cooke sat down to chat to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

They chatted about the upcoming game, Maigh Cuilinn’s success in 2022, being back in the team, his future plans for club and county and much more.

Throw-in at Pearse Stadium on Sunday is 12.45pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

Glory and bragging rights are up for grabs in the AIB GAA Provincial Club Championship finals across the country this weekend, with five finals across Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Ulster to be decided on Saturday and Sunday.

Getting the weekend’s action underway will be the reigning AIB GAA All-Ireland Hurling Senior Club champions, Ballygunner (Waterford), who will be looking to retain their Munster crown when they take on Clare kingpins – and 2016 winners – Ballyea at FBD Semple Stadium on Saturday, December 3rd, with throw-in at 3.15pm.

On Sunday December 4th, meanwhile, the 2022 AIB Connacht GAA Football Senior Club Championship Final will be decided, as Moycullen of Galway take on seven-in-a-row Sligo champions, Tourlestrane.

at 12.45pm at Pearse Stadium. Elsewhere, defending champions Slaughtneil (Derry) and Dunloy GAC (Antrim) will contest the AIB Ulster GAA Hurling Senior Club Championship Final, with the game taking place at the Athletic Grounds, Armagh at 1.30pm.

Sunday will also see a double header in Croke Park as the both the AIB GAA Leinster Hurling and Football Senior Club Championships reach their conclusion. The football will throw in at 1.30pm, with reigning provincial champions, Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) taking on The Downs (Westmeath). Crokes will also be lining out in the hurling decider which follows at 3.30pm, as they look to clinch a historic provincial double. In their way are reigning Leinster champions Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny), who are on the hunt for their fourth consecutive provincial title.

The AIB GAA All-Ireland Club Championships features some of #TheToughest players from communities all across Ireland. It is these very communities that the players represent that make the AIB GAA All-Ireland Club Championships unique. Now in its 32nd year supporting the Club Championships, AIB is extremely proud to once again celebrate the communities that play such a role in sustaining our national games. From players to coaches, volunteers to referees, to the passionate fans who will fill stadiums across Ireland this weekend, AIB thanks all those whose work often goes unseen.

In attendance to look ahead to this weekend’s games were Paraic Mahony (Ballygunner), Paul Flanagan (Ballyea), Chrissy McKaigue (Slaughtneil), Conal Cunning (Dunloy), Peter Cooke (Moycullen), Gary Gaughan (Tourlestrane), Shane Horan (Kilmacud Crokes), Niall Mitchell (the Downs), Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks), and Oisin O’Rorke (Kilmacud Crokes)

In Munster, reigning All-Ireland champions, Ballygunner clinched an incredible ninth Waterford crown in-a-row this season. They come up against a strong Ballyea side this weekend, who impressively outgunned Cork champions, St Finbarrs, earlier this month and they are now on the hunt for their second Munster title.

Familiar foes Slaughtneil and Dunloy renew old rivalries in the Ulster final. Dunloy will be out for a measure of revenge on Sunday as they chase their first provincial title since 2009, while the Derry outfit are looking for a third consecutive crown – a run that started with a victory over Dunloy in 2019.

Moycullen, meanwhile, captured their second Galway championship in three seasons with a one-point win over Salthill-Knocknacarra in the final. Impressive in their blitz of Mayo champions, Westport in the semi-final, the Galway men are much fancied coming into this tie, but will face a stern test from Sligo champions Tourlestrane, who come in to their first AIB Connacht GAA Football Senior Club Championship Final in 40 years following a comeback win over St Mary’s Kiltoghert of Leitrim.

Beaten in last year’s All-Ireland Final by a last minute Kilcoo goal, Kilmacud Crokes have been men on a mission in this year’s AIB GAA Club Championships, impressively dispatching Portarlington (Laois) and Naas (Kildare) thus far. The Downs of Westmeath, however, will take confidence from their displays versus Ardee St Marys of Louth and Meath’s Ratoath, and will prove stiff opposition for five-time provincial champions Crokes.

Speaking at today’s launch, AIB Chief Executive Colin Hunt said: “The AIB GAA Club Championships is such a special competition, as it is the only competition that involves and engages every community in Ireland. At AIB, we are passionate about supporting initiatives which do vital work in Irish communities. The GAA undoubtedly falls in this bracket, with GAA clubs knitted into the fabric of communities across the country. This will be evident this weekend, as fans travel to stadiums across the four provinces to get behind their players battling for provincial honours. We wish all ten clubs, their players, coaches, volunteers and supporters, the very best of luck.”

Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael, Larry McCarthy stated: “We are looking forward to what is set to be another thrilling weekend of provincial finals. The AIB GAA All-Ireland Club Championships are truly unique, with the players, coaches, volunteers, and fans giving their all, week in and week out, to represent their clubs and communities with pride and skill. We have no doubt that this weekend’s finals are a special occasion for all involved, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to venues across the country as we celebrate the best of our national games once more. The opportunity to represent your club, family and community cannot be taken for granted – in fact, it is what makes the Club Championships so unique, and we are delighted to have the long-standing support of AIB behind them.”

