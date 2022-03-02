Football: Paul Conroy looks ahead to Galway v Offaly at Ambasadóir na Gaeilge

Galway host Offaly in the National Football League on Sunday (6th March).

With maximum points from their opening three games, another victory will put the Tribesmen joint top of Division 2 with Derry, and seven points clear of the Faithful County.

At the launch for Ambasadóir na Gaeilge this week (Wednesday), Galway midfielder Paul Conroy chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins, as Gaeilge agust as Bearla.

Throw-in at Pearse Stadium on Sunday is 2pm.

==

FIVE POSTPONED GAMES ON WEEKEND AGENDA

Dublin’s dramatic slump which leaves them in serious relegation trouble…Tyrone’s slow start to the season…impressive early momentum from Mayo and Kerry…. those are the main talking points from Division 1 ahead of the final three rounds which will be played over three successive weekends from March 12/13.

Next weekend was supposed to be free of football action but five games are scheduled in Divisions 2, 3, 4, arising from weather-enforced postponements in Round 3. Round 5 in all divisions will be played on the weekend of March 12/13.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 2: GALWAY HAVE TABLE-TOPPERS DERRY IN THEIR SIGHTS

Sunday: Galway v Offaly, Pearse Stadium, 2.0

Postponed due to bad weather a few weeks ago, the re-fixture offer Galway a chance to join Derry at the top of the table and gives Offaly the opportunity to move into fifth place, ahead of Meath, Cork and Down. Galway were impressive winners over Cork last weekend while Offaly picked up their first point when drawing with Meath.

Galway have won their opening three games while Offaly have drawn one and lost two of their three games.

Galway and Offaly clash in the League for the first time since 2002 when Galway, then the reigning All-Ireland champions, won by a point, 1-13 to 0-15, in Ballinasloe.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 3: WESTMEATH BID TO JOIN LIMERICK AT THE TOP

Saturday: Westmeath v Longford, TEG Cusack Park, 2.0; Fermanagh v Laois, Brewster Park, 3.30

Westmeath (4pts) will join Limerick at the top of the table if they beat Longford (1pt). Laois and Fermanagh are both on three points in fifth and sixth places respectively. Westmeath and Longford last met in the League in 2019 when Westmeath won by four points. Laois and Fermanagh last met in 2020 (Div 2) when the Midlanders won by seven points.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 4: CAVAN AIMING TO PUSH CLEAR AT THE TOP

Sunday: Sligo v Cavan, Markievicz Park, 2.0; Wexford v Tipperary, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2.0

Already leading the table on scoring difference ahead of London, Cavan will take a two-point lead if they beat Sligo, who suffered their first defeat of the campaign last weekend, losing to Tipperary. This will be the first Sligo-Cavan League meeting since 2014 when the Breffni men won by five points in Division 3.

Wexford and Tipperary last met in the League in 2015 when the Slaney men won by three points.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE 2022: RESULTS AND FIXTURES

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 1

Round 1: Armagh 2-15 Dublin 1-13; Mayo 0-11 Donegal 0-11; Kildare 0-13 Kerry 1-10; Tyrone 0-9 Monaghan 0-9.

Round 2: Kerry 1-15 Dublin 0-11; Armagh 2-14 Tyrone 0-14; Donegal 2-11 Kildare 1-9; Mayo 2-10 Monaghan 1-11.

Round 3: Armagh 1-7 Monaghan 0-10; Mayo 2-11 Dublin 0-12: Kerry 1-13 Donegal 0-7; Tyrone 2-7 Kildare 0-12.

Round 4: Donegal 2-10 Tyrone 0-12; Kildare 1-12 Dublin 0-12; Mayo 0-15 Armagh 1-10; Kerry 3-14 Monaghan 1-12.

Round 5: Mar 12: Armagh v Kildare; Kerry v Mayo; Mar 13: Donegal v Monaghan; Tyrone v Dublin.

Round 6: Mar 19: Tyrone v Mayo; Mar 20: Armagh v Kerry; Kildare v Monaghan; Dublin v Donegal.

Round 7: Mar 27: Donegal v Armagh; Kerry v Tyrone; Mayo v Kildare; Monaghan v Dublin.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 2

Round 1: Galway 1-14 Meath 0-6; Roscommon 1-13 Cork 0-10; Clare 1-13 Offaly 0-7; Derry 1-10 Down 0-6.

Round 2: Galway 1-12 Down 0-9; Cork 1-13 Clare 1-13; Roscommon 1-15 Meath 1-11; Derry 2-13 Offaly 0-7.

Round 3: Derry 1-13 Cork 0-7; Galway v Offaly (March 6); Meath 2-6 Down 2-6; Roscommon 0-9 Clare 0-9.

Round 4: Offaly 1-10 Meath 1-10; Galway 3-22 Cork 2-17; Roscommon 1-18 Down 0-10; Derry 2-13 Clare 0-10.

Round 5: Mar 12: Down v Offaly; Mar 13: Galway v Clare; Meath v Cork; Roscommon v Derry.

Round 6: Mar 20: Cork v Down; Derry v Galway; Clare v Meath; Offaly v Roscommon.

Round 7: Mar 27: Down v Clare; Meath v Derry; Offaly v Cork; Roscommon v Galway.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 3

Round 1: Laois 3-9 Louth 1-10; Westmeath 1-16 Wicklow 2-8; Limerick 4-9 Longford 1-11; Antrim 1-14 Fermanagh 0-8.

Round 2: Limerick 2-9 Antrim 0-11; Westmeath 2-11 Laois 0-11; Longford 0-9 Louth 1-6; Wicklow 1-10 Fermanagh 2-7.

Round 3: Antrim 2-10 Wicklow 1-7; Louth 1-14 Limerick 1-12;Fermanagh v Laois (Mar 5);Westmeath v Longford (Mar 5).

Round 4: Limerick 1-13 Wicklow 1-9; Laois 1-8 Antrim 1-8; Fermanagh 3-11 Longford 1-10; Louth 1-15 Westmeath 1-13.

Round 5: Mar 12: Antrim v Longford; Fermanagh v Louth; Limerick v Westmeath; Mar 13: Wicklow v Laois.

Round 6: Mar 19: Laois v Limerick; Mar 20: Longford v Wicklow; Louth v Antrim; Westmeath v Fermanagh.

Round 7: Mar 27: Antrim v Westmeath; Laois v Longford; Limerick v Fermanagh; Wicklow v Louth.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 4

Round 1: London 2-11 Carlow 1-13; Cavan 0-12 Leitrim 0-8; Sligo 0-12 Wexford 0-10; Waterford 0-10 Tipperary 0-10.

Round 2: London 1-12 Waterford 2-8; Sligo 0-28 Carlow 0-5; Cavan 0-17 Wexford 1-8; Leitrim 2-16 Tipperary 2-8.

Round 3: Carlow 2-12 Waterford 2-8; London 2-5 Leitrim 0-9; Sligo v Cavan – postponed; Wexford v Tipperary (Mar 6).

Round 4: Tipperary 1-13 Sligo 1-9; Wexford 0-11 London 1-6; Cavan 0-19 Carlow 1-12; Leitrim 2-17 Waterford 1-13.

Round 5: Sligo v London; Carlow v Leitrim; Cavan v Tipperary; Wexford v Waterford.

Round 6: Mar 20: London v Cavan; Waterford v Sligo; Leitrim v Wexford; Tipperary v Carlow.

Round 7: Mar 26: Tipperary v London; Mar 27: Carlow v Wexford; Cavan v Waterford; Sligo v Leitrim.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE SHORTS

*Of the 16 games played last weekend, five were home wins, eight were away wins, two were draws and one (Mayo v Armagh) was played at a neutral venue.

*Dublin is the only county across all Divisions without a point so far. Their remaining three games are against Tyrone (away), Donegal (home), Monaghan (away).

*Meath, Offaly, Cork, Down, Longford, Wicklow and Waterford are also awaiting their first wins but have picked up points through draws.

*Derry, Galway, (Div 2), Cavan (Div 4) are the only counties on full points. Galway and Cavan have played only three games so far.

*Of the 22 counties who have played four rounds (ten had games postponed in Round 3), Down have the worst scoring record. Their total from Division 2 games against Derry, Galway, Meath and Roscommon is 2-31 (average 9.25 points per game)

*Four of the six counties promoted from Divisions 2, 3, 4 for this season are doing very well. Mayo are joint top of Division1; Derry lead Division 2; Antrim and Louth are second and third respectively in Division 3. Kildare are fifth in Division 1 while Offaly are sixth in Division 2.

*Here’s how the six counties relegated from Divisions 1,2,3 are faring: Roscommon – second Div 2: Galway – third Div 2 (with a game in hand); Westmeath – fourth Div 3 (with a game in hand); Laois – fifth Div 3 (with a game in hand); Cavan – leaders Div 4 (with a game in hand); Tipperary – fifth Div 4 (with a game in hand).

*Derry have the best scoring difference total (+37 Div 2) across all four Divisions. Down (Div 2) and Carlow (Div 4) have the worst scoring difference. Both are on -24.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE TOP SCORERS

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 1

Jimmy Hyland (Kildare)……2-17 (0-6 frees, 0-3 mark)

Sean O Shea (Kerry)…………1-17 (0-9 frees, 0-1 s/l)

Ryan O’Donoghue (Mayo)..1-17 (0-13 frees, 0-1 mark)

Rian O’Neill (Armagh)…….1-13 (0-7 frees)

Dean Rock (Dublin)…………0-16 (0-15 frees)

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 2

Shane Walsh (Galway)… …….2-20 (0-13 frees, 1-0 pen,0-1 mark)

Shane McGuigan (Derry)……1-19 (0-10 frees 0-2 ‘45s’)

Keelan Sexton (Clare)…………1-15 (0-10 frees, 1-0 pen, 0-2 ‘45’)

Donie Smith (Roscommon)…0-15 (0-9 frees)

Conor Cox (Roscommon)……0-15 (0-10 frees, 0-2 mark)

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 3

Sam Mulroy (Louth)…………1-29 (0-23 frees, 0-2 ‘45s)

John Heslin (Westmeath)…..1-20 (0-14 frees)

Sean Quigley (Fermanagh)…3-10 (0-8 frees, 0-1 mark)

Josh Ryan (Limerick)…………..1-13 (0-9 frees, 0-2 ‘45s’)

Gary Walsh (Laois)……………2-6 (0-4 frees, 0-1 mark)

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 4

Keith Beirne (Leitrim)……………..0-31 (0-20 frees)

Conor Sweeney (Tipperary)……….2-17 (0-14 frees, 0-1 mark).

Colm Hulton (Carlow)……………….1-13 (0-5 frees)

Darragh Corcoran (Waterford)…..1-13 (0-10 frees, 0-1 mark)

Niall Murphy (Sligo)…………………0-15 (0-6 frees)