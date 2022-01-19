FOOTBALL: NUIG 3-10 Queens 2-7 (Sigerson Cup Match Report and Reaction)

N.U.I. Galway are through to the Sigerson Cup Quarter Finals after a 3-10 to 2-7 victory over Queens University Belfast in Whitehall last night.

Galway captain Sean Kelly was among the goalscorers,along with Mayo duo Fionn McDonagh and Tommy Conroy.

Their reward is a week off before a quarter-final clash with a Round 3 winner on Monday week (31st January).

Manager Maurice Sheridan gave his thoughts to Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins afterwards.

N.U.I. Galway are through to the Sigerson Cup Quarter Finals after a 3-10 to 2-7 victory over Queens University Belfast in a cold crisp Whitehall.

Maurice Shierdan’s side returned to the North Dublin venue for the second week in a row and also recorded their second victory after an entertaining encounter.

It was a game which started at a blistering pace with Oranmore’s Conor Carroll denying Queen’s a goal in the opening minute. Crucially NUIG went straight down the field to score a goal of their own. Westport’s Fionn McDonagh scoring what felt like a game changing moment, even with just two mins played. A second goal arrived in the 8th minute when the impressive Tommy Conroy finished to the net.

NUIG’s attack is glittered with attacking power and they demonstrated this in style again with all 6 starting forwards on the scoresheet. An attack well represented by the maroon perspective with Tomo Culhane and Matthew Tierney particularly catching the eye.

It was a Galway midfield pairing also with Sean and Paul Kelly lining out in the middle of the field. The duo combined 12 mins into the second half with the newly appointed Galway Senior captain rifling home to the net after a devastating run through the Queen’s defence.

NUIG can now rest up for a week and will face a Round 3 winner in the Quarter finals which are scheduled for Monday 31th January.

==

Galway Representatives:

Conor Carroll (Oranmore), Colin Murray (Mountbellew/Moylough), Gavin Burke (Corofin), Paul Kelly, Sean Kelly, Neil Mulcahy (Moycullen), Matthew Tierney (Oughterard), Tomo Culhane, Cathal Sweeney (Salthill)

Subs:

Paddy O’Donnell (Aran), Tony Gill (Corofin), Cian Monaghan, Ryan Monaghan (Oughterard)

Scorers:

Sean Kelly 1-1, Fionn McDonagh 1-1, Tommy Conroy 1-1, Matthew Tierney 0-3, Cathal Sweeney 0-1, Tomo Culhane 0-1, Cathal Donoghue 0-1, Eoghan Kelly, 0-1