FOOTBALL: Naomh Anna Leitir Móir Through To Connacht Intermediate Semi-Final

Naomh Anna Leitir Moir will meet Mayo Gaels this weekend (4th/5th December) in the Connacht Intermediate Football Semi-Final.

The game is expected in Pearse Stadium but details have not being confirmed yet or whether the game will be Saturday or Sunday.

The Galway champions were 2-13 to 0-5 winners over Leitrim’s St. Patrick’s Dromahair last Saturday thanks to goals from Maitis Eoin Bairéad and Warren Seoige.

Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly reports

Afterwards, Darren got the thoughts of Naomh Anna Leitir Moir manager Ciaran Óg Ó Flatharta.