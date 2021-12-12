FOOTBALL: Naomh Anna Leitir Móir 3-12 Mayo Gaels 1-14 (Connacht IFC Semi-Final Reaction)

Naomh Anna Leitir Móir came through a major test in Pearse Stadium on Saturday before booking a Connacht intermediate football final place agianst Roscommon’s St. Faithleach’s in the New Year.

The Galway champions beat Mayo Gaels 3-12 to 1-14 after extra-time, coming from four down with seven minutes remaining to secure the added period.

They also survived a late John Gallagher goal being disallowed for their opponents but didn’t look back afterwards, Éamonn Ó Loingsigh getting the all important third goal in injury time.

Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty reports

Afterwards, Éamonn Ó Loingsigh chatted to Mike.

Mike also chatted to Naomh Anna Leitir Móir manager Ciarán Óg Ó Flatharta.