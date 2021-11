Naomh Anna Leitir Móir are back in senior football after they were crowned intermediate champions.

They came from behind to beat Dunmore MacHales 2-7 to 1-9 thanks to goals from Maitias Eoin Bairéad and Ciarán Bairéad.

It ends their two-year stay in the second tier and bridges the gap to their last title win in 2009.

Ollie Turner reports

Afterwards, Ollie caught up with winning manager Ciarán Óg Ó Flatharta.