FOOTBALL: Mountbellew/Moylough vs Padraig Pearses (Preview with Aaron McHugh)

Mountbellew Moylough take on Roscommon’s Padraig Pearses in the Connacht Senior club football semi-final this Saturday (11th December).

It’s their first outing since getting over Leitrim’s Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins three weeks ago.

The original fixture was delayed by a fortnight due to COVID-19 issues but the neighbouring clubs will now collide for the first time in a senior competitive fixture.

Mountbellew/Moylough joint captain Aaron McHugh has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Dr. Hyde Park on Saturday is 1.30pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.