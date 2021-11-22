FOOTBALL: Mountbellew/Moylough 0-16 Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins 2-8 (Connacht Quarter-Final Report, Reaction & Commentary)

Mountbellew/Moylough produced a second half fightback from six points down to rescue their Connacht football championship aspirations in Carrick-on-Shannon on Sunday (21st November).

The Galway winners came from 2-5 to 0-5 down at half-time to seize the lead thanks to scores from Barry McHugh, Michael and John Daly, Leo Donnellan and Matthew Barrett.

And three more McHugh frees plus Eoin Finnerty got Mountbellew/Moylough over the line and sets up a semi-final with Roscommon’s Padraig Pearses next Sunday.

Galway Bay FM’s Kevin Dwyer reports

Afterwards, Mountbellew/Moylough joint captain Aaron McHugh spoke to Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins.

Jonathan also got the thoughts of Mountbellew/Moylough manager Val Daly.

Ballinamore/Sean O’Heslins boss Dominic Corrigan chatted to assembled media.

Throw-in next Sunday (28th November) for the Connacht semi-final in Dr. Hyde Park is 1.30pm.