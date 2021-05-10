FOOTBALL: Michael Daly Absent from Galway’s National League Panel

Michael Daly (l) is among eight players not part of Galway's National Football League squad; while Cillian McDaid (r) has been ruled out through injury
print

Mountbellew/Moylough’s Michael Daly is among the absentees from the Galway senior football panel for the upcoming Allianz National League.

The Tribesmen begin their campaign in Tralee against Kerry on Saturday (14th May) before facing Roscommon and Dublin.

At the same venue 15 months ago, Padraic Joyce’s charges were the wrong side of a one-point defeat as a late Paul Geaney goal rescued victory for the hosts.

Along with Daly, former All-Star Ian Burke from Corofin isn’t involved for 2021; Michéal Breathnach’s Fiontan O Curraoin has also stepped away and Maigh Cuilin’s Gareth Bradshaw has retired.

In all, there are eight players gone from the 2020 panel, including Cillian McDaid, who has been ruled out for 10 to 12 weeks with a knee injury.

Corofin’s Darragh Silke is another player who could miss out on any league action as he awaits scan results on an ankle injury sustained over the weekend.

Included in the squad from the All Ireland u20 winning panel are Matthew Tierney, Jack Glynn, Tomo Culhane and Paul Kelly.

John Daly and Tom Flynn are amongst the players expected to miss Saturday’s game.

==

You can hear from Galway manager Padraic Joyce and captain Shane Walsh on Galway Bay FM’s ‘Over The Line’ this evening (Monday, 10th May).

Join Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh from 8pm.

==

Galway Senior Football Panel 2021

  1. Bernie Power GK
  2. Conor Gleeson GK
  3. Jack Glynn
  4. Sean Mulkerrin
  5. Liam Silke
  6. Gary O’Donnell
  7. Dylan McHugh
  8. Johnny Heaney
  9. Johnny Duane
  10. Cathal Sweeney
  11. Sean Kelly
  12. Kieran Molloy
  13. Ciaran Potter
  14. James Foley
  15. Sean Andy Kelly
  16. Peter Cooke
  17. Paul Conroy
  18. Mattius Barrett
  19. Ronan Steede
  20. Cian Darcy
  21. Matthew Tierney
  22. Paul Kelly
  23. Eamonn Brannigan
  24. Shane Walsh (C)
  25. Damien Comer
  26. Dessie Conneely
  27. Robert Finnerty
  28. Finnian O’Laoi
  29. Rory Cunningham
  30. Tomo Culhane
  31. Padraig Costello
  32. Liam Costello
  33. Darragh Silke
  34. Jack Keady
  35. John Daly
  36. Tom Flynn
  37. Conor Campbell
  38. Ronan O’Bealoin

==

Feeder Squad

  1. Oran Burke GK
  2. Cormac McWalter
  3. Cian Monaghan
  4. Evan Murphy
  5. Patrick Kelly
  6. Liam Boyle
  7. Sean Fitzgerald
  8. Colin Ryan
  9. Antoinne O’Laoi
  10. Mike Farragher

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR