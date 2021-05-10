FOOTBALL: Michael Daly Absent from Galway’s National League Panel

print

Mountbellew/Moylough’s Michael Daly is among the absentees from the Galway senior football panel for the upcoming Allianz National League.

The Tribesmen begin their campaign in Tralee against Kerry on Saturday (14th May) before facing Roscommon and Dublin.

At the same venue 15 months ago, Padraic Joyce’s charges were the wrong side of a one-point defeat as a late Paul Geaney goal rescued victory for the hosts.

Along with Daly, former All-Star Ian Burke from Corofin isn’t involved for 2021; Michéal Breathnach’s Fiontan O Curraoin has also stepped away and Maigh Cuilin’s Gareth Bradshaw has retired.

In all, there are eight players gone from the 2020 panel, including Cillian McDaid, who has been ruled out for 10 to 12 weeks with a knee injury.

Corofin’s Darragh Silke is another player who could miss out on any league action as he awaits scan results on an ankle injury sustained over the weekend.

Included in the squad from the All Ireland u20 winning panel are Matthew Tierney, Jack Glynn, Tomo Culhane and Paul Kelly.

John Daly and Tom Flynn are amongst the players expected to miss Saturday’s game.

Galway Senior Football Panel 2021

Bernie Power GK Conor Gleeson GK Jack Glynn Sean Mulkerrin Liam Silke Gary O’Donnell Dylan McHugh Johnny Heaney Johnny Duane Cathal Sweeney Sean Kelly Kieran Molloy Ciaran Potter James Foley Sean Andy Kelly Peter Cooke Paul Conroy Mattius Barrett Ronan Steede Cian Darcy Matthew Tierney Paul Kelly Eamonn Brannigan Shane Walsh (C) Damien Comer Dessie Conneely Robert Finnerty Finnian O’Laoi Rory Cunningham Tomo Culhane Padraig Costello Liam Costello Darragh Silke Jack Keady John Daly Tom Flynn Conor Campbell Ronan O’Bealoin

Feeder Squad