FOOTBALL: Mayoral Reception – Galway’s All-Ireland Minor Champions

A Mayoral Reception was held on Monday (18th July) to celebrate the historic achievement of the Galway Minor Football Team, on winning the All-Ireland Championship on the 8th of July 2022.

The Mayor of Galway City, Councillor Clodagh Higgins, acknowledged the outstanding sporting achievements of the team at the event, and praised their teamwork and dedication.

During the course of the Reception, the Mayor commented: “This group of young men have shown dedication, determination, commitment, and most importantly – team work. Your achievement is the result of many hours spent on the pitch, honing your skills, and building your fitness and athleticism.

“You have donned the county colours, and taken the good with the bad, to come out triumphant – All- Ireland Champions. You are role models for the young boys and girls following in your footsteps, playing football across the City and County. You have done your City and County proud.”

The Mayor recognised the achievements of the Manager Alan Glynn, the Management Team, and the families of the players for their support.

The Minor Football Team Manager Alan Glynn, Team Co-Captain Eanna Monaghan; and Mìcheal Geraghty, Galway Football Board Chairman, also spoke on the day.

Galway City Council wishes the Senior Football Team the best of luck in the All-Ireland Senior Championship this weekend.