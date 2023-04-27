FOOTBALL: Mayo vs Galway (Connacht Minor Championship Preview with Alan Glynn)

Galway’s minor footballers line out for the third consecutive week this Friday (28th April) when they travel to Mayo in the Connacht Championship.

The teams met three times in last year’s championship, including the All-Ireland Final when the Tribesmen were victorious.

Galway have started with two wins over Sligo and Roscommon, and another could book a provincial final spot. Mayo are playing just their second game, following a 2-17 to 0-11 win over Roscommon.

Leading up to the game, Galway manager Alan Glynn has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar on Friday is 7pm.