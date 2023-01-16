FOOTBALL: Mayo 2-18 Galway 3-12 (FBD League Semi-Final Report & Reaction with Padraic Joyce)

Galway’s pre-season ended on Saturday (14th January) as they were beaten 2-18 to 3-12 by Mayo in the FBD League semi-final at the Connacht GAA Dome in Bekan.

Tomo Culhane struck 2-2 with Matthew Tierney getting Galway’s other goal but they paid for a poor first half.

Galway Bay FM’s Kevin Dwyer reports

Afterwards, Galway manager Padraic Joyce gave his views to Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins.

Galway’s next game is away to Mayo in the opening round of Division 1 of the National Football League. Throw-in at Hastings Insurance Park, Castlebar on Saturday week (28th January) is 7.30pm.