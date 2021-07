print

Galway lost their first half advantage in Croke Park on Sunday (25th July) as Mayo came from behind to blow the Tribesmen away in a 2-14 to 2-8 victory.

it was the first time that the green and red had ended Galway’s championship aspirations for the third consecutive year since 1937, despite the maroon and white getting goals from Shane Walsh and Damien Comer.

Afterwards, Galway manager Padraic Joyce gave his thoughts to Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins.