FOOTBALL: Mayo 1-15 Galway 0-4 (Connacht Minor Championship Report & Reaction)

Galway’s minor footballers suffered a major setback last Friday (13th May) when they were comprehensively beaten by Mayo in Tuam Stadium.

Diarmuid Duffy’s goal on 42 minutes settled the contest but the Tribesmen struggled to make the same impact on the scoreboard as they did the previous two outings.

It means they’ll have to go through the semi-final route against Leitrim, Roscommon or Sligo on May 27th to earn another shot at Mayo in the Connacht Final seven days later.

Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly reports

Afterwards, Darren got the thoughts of Galway manager Alan Glynn

Galway’s final round-robin fixture is next Friday (20th May) against Leitrim. Throw-in at Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada is 7pm.