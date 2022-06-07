FOOTBALL: Mayo 0-13 Galway 0-7 (Connacht Minor Final Report & Reaction)

Galway’s hopes of overturning previous disappointment to Mayo and winning a 30th Connacht title didn’t materialise on Monday (6th June) as the green and red regained the provincial crown.

Galway Bay FM’s Kevin Dwyer reports.

Afterwards, Galway manager Alan Glynn gave his thoughts to Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins.

Galway will now face Dublin in the All-Ireland Minor Football quarter-final. That game takes place in O’Connor Park, Tullamore next Sunday (12th June).

==

Scorers – Galway: Colm Costello 0-3 (all frees), Cillian Trayers 0-2, Vinny Gill 0-1, Stephen Curley 0-1.

Scorers – Mayo: Niall Hurley 0-5, Ronan Clarke 0-4 (three frees), Luke Feeney 0-1 (mark), David Dolan 0-1 (free), Jack Keane 0-1, Zac Collins 0-1.

Galway: K Gilmore; A Colleran, T Flaherty, V Gill; M Mannion, C Trayers, R Coen; J Lonergan, S McGlinchey; S Dunne, C Costello, O Morgan; S Curley, E Monaghan, R Flaherty.

Subs used: O Kelly for Colleran (HT), C Cox for Dunne (41 mins), F O’Connor for Costelloe (52 mins), J Summerville for Mannion (52 mins), L Carr for Curley (60 mins).

Mayo: D Dolan; R Mortimer, J MacMonagle, L Silke; L Maloney, C McHale, P Gilmore; J Keane, L Feeney; J Maheady, D Hurley, D Duffy; C Keaveney, R Clarke, N Hurley.

Subs used: O Armstrong for Keane (37 mins), D Gallagher for D Hurley (37 mins), Z Collins for Maheady (42 mins), S O’Dowed for Keaveney (57 mins), J Finn for Maloney (62 mins).

Referee: Barry Judge (Sligo)