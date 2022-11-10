FOOTBALL: Maigh Cuilinn vs Westport (Connacht SFC Quarter-Final Preview)

After being denied the opportunity to compete in the competition in 2020 due to COVID-19, Maigh Cuilinn finally make their Connacht senior football championship debut this Sunday (13th November).

The two-time county champions take on Mayo’s Westport in the quarter-final, just two weeks after beating Salthill/Knocknacarra 1-10 to 1-9 to win the Frank Fox Cup again.

Leading up to the game, we’ve been getting the thoughts from the Maigh Cuilinn camp starting with captain Dessie Conneely chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Experienced defender David Wynne also spoke to Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins.

Finally, Jonathan got the views of Maigh Cuilinn manager Don Connellan.

Throw-in at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar on Sunday is 1.30pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.