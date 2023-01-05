FOOTBALL: Maigh Cuilinn vs Glen (All-Ireland Senior Semi-Final Preview with Sean Kelly)

Maigh Cuilinn make their first appearance in Croke Park in 15 years this Sunday (8th January) when they collide with Derry’s Glen in the AIB All-Ireland senior club football semi-final.

In February 2008, the west Galway club beat Dublin’s Fingal Ravens 2-9 to 1-6 thanks to Conor Bohan goals to win the AIB All-Ireland intermediate title.

After winning just their second county senior title in 2022, this is the first time Don Connellan’s side have competed in the national series at senior level.

And at the AIB media day leading up to Sunday’s double header (Kerry’s Kerins O’Rahillys and Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes play at 1.30pm, Maigh Cuilinn’s Sean Kelly has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

The champions of Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Ulster will meet in Croke Park this weekend for one of #TheToughest battles of the season – the AIB GAA All-Ireland Football Senior Club Championship semi-finals.

A day of intense action for GAA fans gets underway on Sunday, January 8th from 1.30pm, as Kerry heavyweights, Kerins O’Rahillys make the trip to HQ to meet Dublin and Leinster kingpins, Kilmacud Crokes. Later in the day, Moycullen – impressive in their capture of the Galway and Connacht crowns – will face off against Derry and Ulster champions, Watty Graham’s Glen, with throw-in set for 3.30pm.

Saturday, January 7th will also see the curtain come down on another extraordinary year of action in the AIB Camogie Club Championships, as Brídíní Óga of Antrim take on Wicklow champions, Knockananna, in the All-Ireland Junior A Club Championship Final, with the game fixed for 2pm at Coralstown Kinnegad GAA grounds.

Looking ahead to this weekend’s matches are Andrew McGowan (Kilmacud Crokes), Tommy Walsh (Kerins O’Rahillys), Sean Kelly (Moycullen), Michael Warnock (Watty Graham’s Glen), Laura Hogan (Knoackananna) and Kirsty Laverty (Brídíní Óga).

Crokes’ defender Andrew McGowan will be hoping to make it two consecutive AIB GAA All-Ireland Football Senior Club Championship Final appearances. Many will fancy the Dublin outfit who have been irresistible in their defence of their Dublin and Leinster titles this year. A seven-point win saw them overcome the challenge of Westmeath side, The Downs, in the Leinster showpiece, building on impressive victories over Naas (Kildare) and Portarlington (Laois).

O’Rahillys, however, will prove stern opposition for the Dublin men and will look to the experience of titan Tommy Walsh to reach their first ever AIB GAA All-Ireland Club Championship Final. The Tralee men have had a year to remember. After their county title win, they went on to edge out Éire Óg Ennis (Clare) in the provincial semi-final before claiming their maiden Munster title last month when they got the better of Limerick champions, Newcastle West.

The other semi-final looks set to be an equally engrossing affair, after Watty Graham’s Glen upset the odds to dispose of reigning All-Ireland champions Kilcoo in a rip-roaring Ulster final in December. If the Derry men are to continue their rich vein of form, which has seen them triumph over Cargin (Antrim) as well as Tyrone’s Errigal Ciaran, the leadership of steadfast defender Michael Warnock will prove key.

In their way, however, stands Moycullen – newly crowned champions of Galway and Connacht – who dispatched Westport along with Strokestown of Roscommon en route to their provincial decider. Victory over Tourlestrane (Sligo) followed to secure them a first-ever provincial title. The Men from the West will not be resting on their laurels however, and talisman Sean Kelly will be hoping to build on what has been an astonishing season for both club and county.

Before the football action gets underway, Laura Hogan will be hoping she can help Knockananna to victory in the AIB Camogie All-Ireland Junior Club Championship Final. The three-in-a-row Wicklow champions come into the match in scintillating form against St. Dominics of Roscommon. After clinching the All-Ireland Junior B title last year, they will be hoping to go one better this weekend.

In their way stands Antrim and Ulster champions, Brídíní Óga, led by captain Kirsty Laverty, who will be hoping to contribute plenty of scores from midfield. An impressive Ulster final win over Armagh side Granemore was followed up by a brave one-point victory over Limerick champions Adare in the semi-final, and Laverty and her team will certainly fancy their chances in Saturday’s decider.

In advance of the weekend’s games, AIB Chief Executive, Colin Hunt said: “The semi-final stage of the AIB GAA All-Ireland Football Senior Club Championships always proves to be fascinating, as we see the best clubs each province has to offer. The players involved in this weekend’s matches have represented their communities, clubs and counties with distinction so far, and will now do so on behalf of their provinces. We look forward to this weekend’s contests, and to the passionate support of fans attending from Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Ulster. I also wish the best of luck to both teams competing in Saturday’s AIB Camogie All-Ireland Junior Club Championship Final – it’s been a wonderful year of action in the Camogie Club Championships, and no doubt we will see nothing short of a thrilling finale.”

Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael, Larry McCarthy stated: “Following four enthralling AIB GAA Provincial Club Championship campaigns, we are delighted to welcome the four teams competing in this weekend’s semi-finals to Croke Park to kick start another year of Gaelic Games. To emerge from one’s county, let alone one’s province, is an incredibly huge achievement in itself – and those competing on Sunday can be incredibly proud of their feat in reaching the All-Ireland semi-finals as champions of their province. I would like to wish all four the best of luck in their quest to reach the final.”

Uachtarán an Cumann Camógaíochta, Hilda Breslin said: “This Saturday, Brídíní Óga (Antrim) meet Knockananna (Wicklow) as both teams hope to secure the 2022 AIB Camogie All-Ireland Junior title, having overcome two thrilling semi-finals. It will be a fierce battle for both teams. Our clubs are the bedrock of our Association, we are justifiably proud as they take to the biggest stage this weekend. It’s not just a day for the players and management but also for their families, clubs and communities, who have ensured that the passion, skill and enthusiasm for the game was fostered into the excellence we will see on the field. I would like to wish both teams the best of luck and I look forward to joining them in Coralstown Kinnegad GAA this Saturday.”

