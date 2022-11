Maigh Cuilinn’s Connacht senior club football final against Sligo’s Tourlestrane has had a change of starting time.

The game now throws in on Sunday week (4th December) in Pearse Stadium from 12.45pm, 45 minutes earlier than originally fixed, to accommodate LIVE! television coverage on TG4.

Yesterday, Mayo’s Jerome Henry was announced as match official, one year on from overseeing the infamous 2021 decider as Mountbellew/Moylough were beaten by one point by Roscommon’s Padraig Pearses.