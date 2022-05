London and Sligo will meet in Markievicz Park on Saturday (28th May) in the first round of the Tailteann Cup.

The vice-captain for London is Maigh Culinn’s Eoin Walsh who represented Galway at underage.

He’s been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in between London and Sligo in Markievicz Park on Saturday is 6pm.