FOOTBALL: Leitrim 3-8 Galway 0-12 (Connacht Minor Championship Report & Reaction)

Galway suffered a shock defeat on Friday (20th May) as they went down to Leitrim in the Connacht Minor Championship.

They’d already qualified for the semi-finals so the focus will now move to next Friday’s (27th May) semi-final against Sligo.

Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly reports

Afterwards, Darren caught up with Galway manager Alan Glynn

Galway: K Gilmore; E Geraghty, A Colleran, H Duffy; M Mannion, R Flaherty, P McNeela; C Molloy, S McGlinchey; S Dunne, C Costello (0-7, five frees), O Kelly; F O’Connor (0-4, one free), O Morgan (0-1), S Curley.

Subs used: V Gill for Geraghty (25 mins), J Summerville for Molloy (HT), C Cox for Kelly (HT), R Coen for Duffy (37 mins), T Farthing for Flaherty (54 mins).

Leitrim: S Sheridan; E Ridge, D Greenan, D Gardiner; G Murtagh, J Foley, C McLoughlin; B Guckian (0-4, two frees), L Chandler (0-2, one free); F Curley (1-0), P Honeyman (0-1), J Gilheany; T Plunkett (1-0), J Maye, D Cox.

Subs used: N McManus (1-0) for Curley (42 mins), E McNamara for Ridge (42 mins), D Shortt (0-1) for Plunkett (48 mins).

Referee: Dermot Lyons (Roscommon)