FOOTBALL: Laochra Gael – Kieran Fitzgerald (Thursday, 10th February 2022)

The definitive GAA sports series returns to TG4 this spring for a 20th series. The series hour-long format has proved a huge success, bringing each player’s personal stories to screen. The series features six Laochra with genuine star quality and reveals deeper, fresh and sometimes unexpected insights into the lives of these icons.

While their sporting careers continue to provide the backdrop to the story, the series travels well beyond the four white lines. Gripping personal storylines will compel viewers to travel towards territory unique to the GAA television landscape.

The acclaimed Laochra Gael returned for an 20th series in early January

Kieran Fitzgerald

Kieran burst onto the scene in 2001, winning the All Ireland and an All Star at just 20 years of age. A few years later, he was dealt a crushing blow when his girlfriend, Máiréad Meehan, lost her battle with cancer. Under a cloud of grief following Máiréad’s passing, Kieran’s love for the game declined.

He eventually found rejuvenation with his club, Corofin, performing heroics to win an extraordinary three Club All Irelands in a row in his late thirties.

Director: Cormac Morel

Participants: Kieran Fitzgerald; Emer Flaherty; Michael Meehan; Gary Sice; Stephen Rochford; Sean Moran; Máire Ní Bhraonáin

Along with Kieran Fitzgerald – this new season’s batch of GAA legends also includes Terence McNaughton who became the heartbeat of the team that pulled off the biggest shock in the history of Gaelic Games, a team that will be remembered forever, Michael Darragh Macauley who overcame personal tragedy to become the beating heart of the greatest team in history.

Sue Ramsbottom a Solider, footballer, mother. Joe Quaid who bore his family legacy with distinction in the face of sporting heartbreak and personal tragedy. And the season finale explores the rise and fall of Johnny McGurk who won the All Ireland with Derry but who ended up in prison.

Ahead of the new Laochra Gael Series Uachtarán CLG, Larry McCarthy said: “TG4 has made a major contribution to Irish life since it first launched 25 years ago, and from its earliest days, it has carved a niche in the excellence of its GAA coverage and of club games in particular.

“Aside from the matches, the Laochra Gael series has become a staple of the GAA supporter’s TV diet. Season after season they produce magnificent programmes that not only relive glory days but bring us inside the dressing room through their iconic player profiles.

“I look forward to seeing the latest batch of heroes being brought to our screens and wish the programme and the channel continued success.”

“Laochra Gael” returned to our screens on Thursday the 13th January 2022 and continues on TG4 at every Thursday for 6 weeks at 9:30pm.

The series is produced by NemetonTV, the independent production company from An Rinn in the Waterford Gaeltacht which has produced much of TG4’s acclaimed sports coverage.

Laochra Gael Series:

Programme 1: Terence McNaughton, 9.30pm, Thursday 13th January

Programme 2: Michael Darragh Macauley, 9.30pm, Thursday 20th January

Programme 3: Sue Ramsbottom, 9.30pm, Thursday 27st January

Programme 4: Joe Quaid, 9.30pm, Thursday 3rd February

Programme 5: Kieran Fitzgerald, 9.30pm, Thursday 10th February

Programme 6: Johnny McGurk, 9.30pm, Thursday 17th February