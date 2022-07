It wasn’t to be for Galway’s senior footballers on Sunday (24th July) as they went down to Kerry by four points in the All-Ireland senior final.

Led by Shane Walsh (0-9) and Cillian McDaid (0-3), the Tribesmen made a brave effort but just came up short against Kingdom.

Relive the whole match day experience and our full commentary with Galway Bay FM’s team of Ollie Turner, Barry Cullinane and Eddie Hoare.