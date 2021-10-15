FOOTBALL: Johnny Duane Announces Galway Retirement

Galway’s Johnny Duane has announced his inter county retirement after 10 years wearing the maroon and white.

The St. James’ centre back was minor captain in 2008 and was part of the Tribesmen’s All-Ireland under 21 success in 2011.

He made his senior debut the same season against Mayo in the Connacht semi-final.

He took one year out in 2016, where he represented New York, and he scored 0-2 for Galway in 25 championship appearances, culminating in this year’s Connacht Final loss to Mayo in Croke Park.