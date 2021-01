print

Galway under 20 football captain Jack Glynn has been named the EirGrid Player of the Year following his side’s All-Ireland success last month.

It’s a clean sweep of awards this year for All Ireland champions Galway as their captain Jack Glynn picks up EirGrid Player of the Year for 2020!#PowerTheFuture #EirGridGAA@Galway_GAA @officialgaa pic.twitter.com/PIp2qaUo4L — EirGrid Plc (@EirGrid) January 29, 2021

The Claregalway player completed a clean sweep for the Tribesmen after Donal Ó Fatharta was named Manager of the Year yesterday.

In Eirgrid’s previously named best 20 under 20, Glenamaddy’s Conor Raftery, Maigh Cuilin’s Paul Kelly, Salthill/Knocknacarra’s Tomo Culhane, Oughterard’s Matthew Tierney and Conor Flaherty from Claregalway were included.