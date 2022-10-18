FOOTBALL: Intermediate Final Preview (Dunmore MacHales vs Kilconly)

Kilconly and Dunmore MacHales lock horns this Saturday (22nd October) in the intermediate football final.

It’s their second meeting this year after Dunmore prevailed 3-8 to 0-13 during the group stages.

The 2004 champions also accounted for Williamstown (1-17 to 1-5) and St. Gabriel’s (1-14 to 0-8) in the group stages.

Dunmore got past Kilkerrin/Clonberne 1-11 to 1-7 in the quarter-final before a 2-11 to 0-13 victory over Corofin.

Dunmore MacHales’ Denis Fallon, a member of the management team, has been talking to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Kilconly began with victories over St. Gabriel’s (3-15 to 0-9) and Williamstown (1-12 to 1-5) before their defeat to Dunmore.

Afterwards, the 2011 winners overcame the odds to beat Glenamaddy 2-14 to 1-14 after extra-time. And they came from behind to defeat Oileáin Árann 0-10 to 0-9.

Kilconly manager Norman O’Brien has also been giving his thoughts to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Tuam Stadium is 4pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR