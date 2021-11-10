FOOTBALL: Intermediate Final Preview – Dunmore MacHales Manager Denis Fallon Looks Ahead to Naomh Anna Leitir Móir

Dunmore MacHales are hoping their young team, sprinkled with some experienced campaigners, can lead them to a first intermediate football championship in 17 years on Saturday (13th November).

The north Galway outfit take on Naomh Anna Leitir Móir buoyed with confidence from their recent county under 19 title success over Claregalway following a penalty shoot-out.

Man of the match from their semi-final win over St. Brendan’s, Shane McGrath is among five of that under 19 team that can expect starting berths in the final.

Dunmore manager Denis Fallon has been giving his thoughts to Ollie Turner ahead of the final.

Throw-in at Pearse Stadium on Saturday is 2pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.