FOOTBALL: Intermediate Championship Reports (4th-5th September 2021)

Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship – Group A

Naomh Anna, Leitir Móir 1-17 (20) St. Gabriel’s 2-6 (12)

Match Report with Mike Rafferty

Mícheál Breathnach 2-13 Headford 2-10

Match Report with Ollie Turner

Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship – Group B

Glenamaddy 2-7 Kilkerrin/Clonberne 1-9

Match Report with Tomás Keating

Kilconly 2-11 Oileáin Árann 1-11

Match Report with Paul Shaughnessy

Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship – Group C

Corofin 1-11 Dunmore MacHales 0-11

Match Report with Kevin O’Dwyer

Oranmore/Maree 1-13 Williamstown 0-14

Match Report with Tomás Keating

Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship – Group D

St. Brendan’s 2-12 Caltra 0-10

Match Report with Darren Kelly

Afterwards, Darren got the thoughts of St. Brendan’s manager Tom Finneran.

Killererin 0-17 Menlough 2-9 (15)

Match Report with Darren Kelly

And finally, Darren also caught up with Killererin boss Jimmy Screene.