FOOTBALL: Intermediate Championship Reports (4th-5th September 2021)

Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship – Group A
Naomh Anna, Leitir Móir 1-17 (20) St. Gabriel’s 2-6 (12)
Match Report with Mike Rafferty
Mícheál Breathnach 2-13 Headford 2-10
Match Report with Ollie Turner
==
Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship – Group B
Glenamaddy 2-7 Kilkerrin/Clonberne 1-9
Match Report with Tomás Keating
Kilconly 2-11 Oileáin Árann 1-11
Match Report with Paul Shaughnessy
==
Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship – Group C
Corofin 1-11 Dunmore MacHales 0-11
Match Report with Kevin O’Dwyer
Oranmore/Maree 1-13 Williamstown 0-14
Match Report with Tomás Keating
==
Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship – Group D
St. Brendan’s 2-12 Caltra 0-10
Match Report with Darren Kelly
Afterwards, Darren got the thoughts of St. Brendan’s manager Tom Finneran.
Killererin 0-17 Menlough 2-9 (15)
Match Report with Darren Kelly
And finally, Darren also caught up with Killererin boss Jimmy Screene.