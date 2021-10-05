FOOTBALL: Intermediate Championship Reports (2nd/3rd October 2021)

Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship – Group A

St. Gabriel’s 0-12 Headford 1-9 (12) – Draw

Niall Canavan reports

Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor 3-14 Micheal Breathnach 0-11

Gerard Mulreaney reports

==

Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship – Group B

Oileain Arann 3-15 Glenamaddy 0-8

Tommy Devane reports

Kilkerrin/Clonberne 1-10 Kilconly 0-11

Kevin O’Dwyer reports

==

Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship – Group C

Williamstown 1-7 Corofin 0-9

Ollie Turner reports

Dunmore MacHales 1-8 Oranmore/Maree 0-9

Darren Kelly reports

==

Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship – Group D

St. Brendan’s 0-8 Menlough 0-7

Darren Kelly reports

Killererin 1-8 Caltra 1-8 (Draw)

Paul Shaughnessy reports

==

The intermediate football quarter-final draw also took place.

Oileain Árann take on Oranmore/Maree, Dunmore MacHales face Glenamaddy, Naomh Anna Leitir Mor are against Killererin, and unbeaten St. Brendan’s meet Michael Breathnach.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR