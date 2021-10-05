FOOTBALL: Intermediate Championship Reports (2nd/3rd October 2021)

Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship – Group A
St. Gabriel’s 0-12 Headford 1-9 (12) – Draw
Niall Canavan reports
Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor 3-14 Micheal Breathnach 0-11
Gerard Mulreaney reports
==
Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship – Group B
Oileain Arann 3-15 Glenamaddy 0-8
Tommy Devane reports
Kilkerrin/Clonberne 1-10 Kilconly 0-11
Kevin O’Dwyer reports
==
Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship – Group C
Williamstown 1-7 Corofin 0-9
Ollie Turner reports
Dunmore MacHales 1-8 Oranmore/Maree 0-9
Darren Kelly reports
==
Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship – Group D
St. Brendan’s 0-8 Menlough 0-7
Darren Kelly reports
Killererin 1-8 Caltra 1-8 (Draw)
Paul Shaughnessy reports
==
The intermediate football quarter-final draw also took place.
Oileain Árann take on Oranmore/Maree, Dunmore MacHales face Glenamaddy, Naomh Anna Leitir Mor are against Killererin, and unbeaten St. Brendan’s meet Michael Breathnach.