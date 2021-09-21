FOOTBALL: Intermediate Championship Reports (17th-19th September 2021)

Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship – Group A
Micheal Breathnach 3-16 St. Gabriel’s 1-12
Darren Kelly reports
Headford 3-10 Naomh Anna Leitir Moir 1-8
Gerard Mulreaney reports
Afterwards, Gerard spoke to winning Headford manager John Davin
==
Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship – Group B
Oileann Árann 0-12 Kilkerrin/Clonberne 1-8 (11)
Tommy Devane reports
Glenamaddy 2-12 Kilconly 1-12
Kevin O’Dwyer reports
==
Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship – Group C
Dunmore MacHales 3-12 Williamstown 2-10
Kevin O’Dwyer reports
Oranmore/Maree 2-12 Corofin 2-8
Darren Kelly reports
==
Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship – Group D
St. Brendan’s 2-14 Killererin 0-10
Darren Kelly reports
Menlough 0-14 Caltra 0-13
Darren Kelly reports