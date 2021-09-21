FOOTBALL: Intermediate Championship Reports (17th-19th September 2021)

Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship – Group A

Micheal Breathnach 3-16 St. Gabriel’s 1-12

Darren Kelly reports

Headford 3-10 Naomh Anna Leitir Moir 1-8

Gerard Mulreaney reports

Afterwards, Gerard spoke to winning Headford manager John Davin

==

Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship – Group B

Oileann Árann 0-12 Kilkerrin/Clonberne 1-8 (11)

Tommy Devane reports

Glenamaddy 2-12 Kilconly 1-12

Kevin O’Dwyer reports

==

Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship – Group C

Dunmore MacHales 3-12 Williamstown 2-10

Kevin O’Dwyer reports

Oranmore/Maree 2-12 Corofin 2-8

Darren Kelly reports

==

Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship – Group D

St. Brendan’s 2-14 Killererin 0-10

Darren Kelly reports

Menlough 0-14 Caltra 0-13

Darren Kelly reports

