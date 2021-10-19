FOOTBALL: Intermediate Championship Quarter-Final Reports (15th-17th October 2021)

Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Quarter-Finals
Oileáin Árann 0-18 Oranmore/Maree 1-9 (12)
Tommy Devane reports
Naomh Anna Leitir Móir 1-12 Killererin 1-8
Tommy Devane reports
Dunmore MacHales 3-9 Glenamaddy 1-13
Kevin O’Dwyer reports
St. Brendan’s 0-14 Mícheál Breathnach 0-13
Darren Kelly reports
Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Semi-Finals Draw (October 30th/31st)
Oileáin Árann vs Naomh Anna Leitir Móir
Dunmore MacHales vs St. Brendan’s
Intermediate Football Relegation Play-Offs
Corofin 1-8 Menlough 0-8
Ivan Smyth reports
Kilconly 1-13 Williamstown 0-9
Ollie Turner reports
Intermediate Football Relegation Semi-Finals
Williamstown vs St. Gabriel’s
Menlough vs Caltra