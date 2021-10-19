FOOTBALL: Intermediate Championship Quarter-Final Reports (15th-17th October 2021)

Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Quarter-Finals

Oileáin Árann 0-18 Oranmore/Maree 1-9 (12)

Tommy Devane reports

Naomh Anna Leitir Móir 1-12 Killererin 1-8

Tommy Devane reports

Dunmore MacHales 3-9 Glenamaddy 1-13

Kevin O’Dwyer reports

St. Brendan’s 0-14 Mícheál Breathnach 0-13

Darren Kelly reports

==

Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Semi-Finals Draw (October 30th/31st)

Oileáin Árann vs Naomh Anna Leitir Móir

Dunmore MacHales vs St. Brendan’s

==

Intermediate Football Relegation Play-Offs

Corofin 1-8 Menlough 0-8

Ivan Smyth reports

Kilconly 1-13 Williamstown 0-9

Ollie Turner reports

==

Intermediate Football Relegation Semi-Finals

Williamstown vs St. Gabriel’s

Menlough vs Caltra

