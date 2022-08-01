FOOTBALL: Galway’s Shane Walsh Confirms Request to join Dublin club Kilmacud Crokes

Kilkerrin/Clonberne’s Shane Walsh has confirmed he has requested a transfer to Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes.

In a statement issued today, the Galway forward says he’s living and studying in the capital but intends to return home to finish out his career.

Kilmacud Crokes begin the Dublin championship this Saturday against Raheny in Parnell Park.

(Statement In Full)

Galway Senior Football star Shane Walsh has confirmed his request to join Dublin GAA Club Kilmacud Crokes.

The 29-year-old who played for his local club Kilkerrin-Clonberne up to the end of last season is hoping to play in this year’s Dublin Senior Football Championship which gets underway shortly.

The news comes just a week after Walsh produced in many eyes a ‘man of the match’ performance in Galway’s defeat to Kerry in this year’s decider.

“I’m living and studying in Dublin now so it’s the right move for me at this point in my career. Kilmacud Crokes are a great club and it would be a wonderful challenge,” he said.

Walsh who worked in banking before returning to college last year is studying a BA (Hons) in Physical Education at Portobello Institute accredited by Liverpool John Moore’s University and has been travelling up and down all year for training with Galway.

“Thanks to John (Divilly) I’ve got a lift from him to training from Dublin a number of times throughout the season but travel certainly takes its toll on the body. I love football and want to keep playing for as long as I can,” said Shane.

Walsh fully intends to return to his local club to finish out his career but is hoping to play with Crokes for the foreseeable future.