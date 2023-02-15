FOOTBALL: Galway vs Tyrone (National League Preview with Sean Kelly)

Galway return to National Football League action this Sunday (19th February) when they take on Tyrone at Tuam Stadium (1.45pm).

It’s the counties’ first meeting since the Tribesmen were 19-point winners at the same venue in 2020. But the Red Hands have since gone on to win an All-Ireland.

Galway have only one point from their opening two games after defeat to Roscommon. Meanwhile, Tyrone beat Donegal by eight points in their last outing.

Leading up to the game, Galway captain Sean Kelly has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Sean was chatting to Darren at the announcement that Allianz Insurance will become a sponsor of the All-Ireland senior football championship.

Throw-in at Tuam Stadium on Sunday is 1.45pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.