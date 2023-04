The Galway minor football team for their Connacht championship opener against Sligo will be named at 9am on Friday morning (14th April).

There are five survivors from last year’s All-Ireland winning campaign, including captain Shay McGlinchey (Tuam Stars) and vice-captain Charlie Cox (Maigh Cuilinn).

Galway manager Alan Glynn has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Markievicz Park on Friday is 6.30pm and we’ll have full online coverage on our website galwaybayfm.ie.