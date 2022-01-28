FOOTBALL: Galway vs Meath (National League Preview with John Concannon)

Galway get their National Football League campaign under this Sunday (30th January) when they take on Meath in the opening round of Division 2.

It’s the Tribesmen’s first outing since Padraic Joyce’s team were relegated from the top flight last season.

The last time these sides met was on March 1st 2020 (just before the pandemic lockdown) with Ronan Steede’s goal and two late Shane Walsh points completed a Galway comeback in Navan as the maroon and white prevailed 1-14 to 1-12.

Ahead of this weekend, Galway Bay FM’s Ollie Turner has been catching up with Galway selector John Concannon.

Throw-in at Pearse Stadium on Sunday is 2pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.