FOOTBALL: Galway vs Mayo (National League Final Preview with Damien Comer)

Galway Senior footballer, Damien Comer who has teamed up with Allianz Insurance today to look ahead to the upcoming Allianz Football League Division 1 Final this weekend. It’s an all-western Allianz Football League Division 1 final for the first time since 2001, when Mayo beat Galway by a point. Prior to that, the last all-Connacht final was in 1981 when Galway beat Roscommon. ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Galway play in their first National Football League final in five years this Sunday (2nd April) when they go up against arch-rivals Mayo.

The game takes place three weeks before a potential rematch in the Connacht Football Championship.

Annaghdown’s Damien Comer made his return in last week’s victory against All-Ireland champions Kerry and at the Allianz media day ahead of the decider, he was chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday is 4pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

Mayo Senior footballer, Cillian O’Connor and Galway Senior footballer, Damien Comer, who have teamed up with Allianz today to look ahead to the upcoming Allianz Football League Division 1 Final this weekend. It’s an all-western Allianz Football League Division 1 final for the first time since 2001, when Mayo beat Galway by a point. Prior to that, the last all-Connacht final was in 1981 when Galway beat Roscommon ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR