FOOTBALL: Galway vs Mayo (National League Final Preview with Damien Comer)

Galway play in their first National Football League final in five years this Sunday (2nd April) when they go up against arch-rivals Mayo.

The game takes place three weeks before a potential rematch in the Connacht Football Championship.

Annaghdown’s Damien Comer made his return in last week’s victory against All-Ireland champions Kerry and at the Allianz media day ahead of the decider, he was chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday is 4pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.