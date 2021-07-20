FOOTBALL: Galway vs Mayo – Connacht Senior Final Preview – Padraic Joyce & Damien Comer

print

Galway and Mayo will clash in the Connacht Senior Football Final this Sunday (25th July) at Croke Park, the first time the provincial decider has been played outside its borders.

It’s the first time ever the two counties have clashed in the championship at headquarters. But they did meet there in the 2001 National League decider (see below).

Mayo were 0-13 to 0-12 winners that day (Padraic Joyce contributing three scores for Galway) but the Tribesmen lifted Sam Maguire five months later.

Ahead of the game, Galway Bay FM’s Kevin O’Dwyer spoke to Annaghdown forward Damien Comer.

Afterwards, Kevin got the thoughts of the Galway manager Padraic Joyce.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday is 1.30pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.