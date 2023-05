Galway go in search of their 30th Connacht minor football crown on Friday (26th May) when they meet Mayo in this year’s decider.

The Tribesmen booked their place with three victories before falling over the line in their final group game against Leitrim.

Leading up to the game, Galway manager Alan Glynn has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Tuam Stadium on Friday is 7pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.