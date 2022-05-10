FOOTBALL: Galway vs Mayo (Connacht Minor Championship Preview with Alan Glynn)

It’s winner-takes-all this Friday (13th May) in the Connacht Minor Football Championship when Galway and Mayo put their unbeaten runs on the line.

For the team that prevails, they’ll qualify for the Connacht Final and also a guaranteed spot in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

The loser won’t be out and could well join them. But they’ll have to travel through the provincial semi-final route where Leitrim, Roscommon or Sligo could be waiting in the long grass.

Mayo conclude their round-robin series after getting their third victory over Sligo last week (Friday, 6th May) with a 2-21 to 3-10 result.

Galway had a bye followings wins over Roscommon and Sligo and still have a trip to Leitrim next week (Friday 20th May).

Ahead of this Friday’s meeting with Mayo, Galway manager Alan Glynn caught up with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Tuam Stadium on Friday is 7pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.