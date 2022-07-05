FOOTBALL: Galway vs Mayo (All-Ireland Minor Final Preview with Alan Glynn and Tim Rabbitt)

For the third time this year, Galway and Mayo will meet in this year’s All-Ireland Minor Football championship.

It’s a first ever All-Ireland Final clash between the counties after the green and red prevailed by 0-13 to 0-7 in the Connacht decider.

They also met in Tuam Stadium in the group stages with Mayo again successful and the Tribesmen will be looking to make it third time lucky on Friday (8th July).

Leading up to the game, Galway minor manager Alan Glynn has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly

Darren also got the thoughts of Galway coach Tim Rabbitt.

Throw-in at Dr. Hyde Park, Roscommon on Friday is 7.15pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.