FOOTBALL: Galway vs Kerry (National League Preview with Damien Comer)

Galway senior footballer Damien Comer teamed up with Specavers this week to highlight the importance of sight and hearing health for all ages.

He was in Galway Headford Road store to get an eye and hearing test and spoke about:

· The importance of looking after your eye and hearing health, especially when playing sport which is personal to him

· Raising awareness for young people to think about their sight and hearing, encouraging young people to test every 1-2 years

· The impact of the Specsavers and GAA Social Initiative locally in the community

Damien also caught up with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly to chat about the above and also some football.

They talked about his knee injury, when will he be back, the championship and this Sunday’s National League game against Kerry.

Throw-in between Galway and Kerry this Sunday (26th March) is 1.45pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

GAA star Damien Comer has teamed up with Specsavers ahead of the Championship season, to encourage people to take a more proactive approach to their eye and hearing health.

Galway star Damien recently visited the Specsavers Headford Road store in Galway to receive an eye test and hearing test. It will ensure his sight and hearing are in the very best condition ahead of the GAA Football Championship fixtures.

Speaking about his visit, Damien says: ‘Playing football, I’ve come to understand how important my sight and hearing is to my life and to my GAA career. Being a teacher off the pitch, I also want to try and encourage my students, their families and other GAA players to consider how important their eye and hearing health is to them.

‘Coming into the Specsavers store has made me realise how much I rely on both these senses in sport, in my day-to-day life and at work. People my age and younger will often ignore their eye and hearing health but it’s important to stay on top of it and incorporate a regular tests into your health routine at least every two years’.

Specsavers Headford Road retail director, Annette Flanagan, says: ‘We were delighted to welcome Damien Comer into our store. GAA plays such a huge role in the Galway community and it’s a great way of bringing people together. We are delighted to be working with Damien to educate people about the importance of looking after their eye and ear health now and into the future.’

Damien’s visit to his local Specsavers store comes off the back of Specsavers’ partnership with the GAA on a Social Initiative, where it teamed up with nominated GAA clubs across the country to help reconnect older and more vulnerable people of the GAA community. The aim of the initiative was to support those who may have fallen out of the habit of going to games in recent years and who otherwise might not be able to attend a social outing. Each club was given a bursary from their local Specsavers store to cover match tickets or transport for a special outing to an Allianz League Game.

For Galway, the result of the initiative was incredible with Salthill Knocknacarra GAA and Castlegar GAA both bringing older members of their community to county games and reconnecting them with the club.

