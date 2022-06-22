FOOTBALL: Galway vs Derry (All-Ireland Minor Semi-Final Preview with Alan Glynn)

Galway’s minor footballers take on Derry this Saturday (25th June) in the All-Ireland minor football semi-final.

The young Tribesmen delivered a suprise victory in their quarter-final against Derry winning 0-10 to 0-7, restoring confidence following their disappointing Connacht Final defeat to Mayo six days earlier.

Galway are chasing a first All-Ireland Final appearance since 2019. Derry were champions in 2020.

Galway’s last All-Ireland Final success was against Derry in 2007, a 1-10 to 1-9 win with Damien Reddington contributing 1-2.

Leading up to the game, Galway manager Alan Glynn has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Parnell Park on Saturday is 1pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.