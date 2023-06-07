FOOTBALL: Galway vs Derry (All-Ireland Minor Quarter-Final Preview with Alan Glynn)

After their Connacht Final defeat to Mayo, Galway’s minor footballers attempt to get back on track this Saturday (10th June) when they take on Ulster champions Derry.

It’s a repeat of last year’s semi-final when the Tribesmen prevailed by 2-9 to 1-11 and both teams boast survivors from that contest.

Leading up to the game, Galway manager Alan Glynn has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Avant Páirc Sean Mac Diarmada on Saturday is 3.30pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.