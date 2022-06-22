FOOTBALL: Galway vs Armagh (All-Ireland Senior Quarter-Final preview with Seán Mulkerrin)

All roads lead to Croke Park this Sunday (26th June) as Galway take on Armagh in the All-Ireland senior football quarter-final.

The Tribesmen have never lost in the championship to the Orchard County but the Ulster side come into this contest on the back of two impressive wins over Tyrone and Armagh.

As confidence grows regarding what Galway can achieve this year, one squad member has been denied his chance on the field due to a long-term knee injury.

Oiléain Árann’s Sean Mulkerrin was at the launch this week of AIB’s new series ‘The Drive,’ which explores the adversity faced by inter-county players in the modern game and what drives them to pull on the jersey year after year.

He was chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly